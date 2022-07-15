Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,090.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on FQVTF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.06) to GBX 3,030 ($36.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

