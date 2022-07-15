Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $39.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

