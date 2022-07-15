Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 630 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 31.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

