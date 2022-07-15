Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 93.1% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $420.97 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 382.70, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.07.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

