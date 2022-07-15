Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

LRCX opened at $419.32 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

