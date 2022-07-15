Financial Counselors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

