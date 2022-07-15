Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 6,248 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CSX by 333.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CSX by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Shares of CSX opened at $28.18 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

