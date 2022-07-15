Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 448,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,973,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 132,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,383,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

UHAL opened at $470.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $489.93 and a 200 day moving average of $564.60. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $447.92 and a 12 month high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

