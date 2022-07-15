Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.