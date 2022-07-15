Financial Review: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Soluna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.43% -24.00% -3.90% Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27%

Five9 has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and Soluna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 10.29 -$53.00 million ($1.09) -82.73 Soluna $14.35 million 4.12 -$5.26 million N/A N/A

Soluna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 2 16 0 2.79 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 presently has a consensus target price of $156.78, suggesting a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

Five9 beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

