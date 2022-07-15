Financial Survey: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. AFC Gamma pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.54 $170.55 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $38.14 million 7.90 $21.00 million $1.76 8.67

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Claros Mortgage Trust and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 AFC Gamma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 59.73%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

