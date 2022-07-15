First Bank & Trust Has $34.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 41,763.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.8% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 478,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,124,883. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.