First Bank & Trust Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4,809.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $353.62. 366,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,076,965. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average of $391.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

