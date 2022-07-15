First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.95. 259,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,136,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

