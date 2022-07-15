First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of FRC opened at $150.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

