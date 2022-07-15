First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,758 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,668,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.