First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
