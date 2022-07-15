Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.43

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.43 and traded as low as $18.16. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 7,457 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $140.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

