Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Cut to €35.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.50 ($42.50) to €35.00 ($35.00) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Fluidra Stock Performance
FLUIF stock remained flat at $20.00 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.
About Fluidra
