Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $5.20

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00024813 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $84.35 million and $10.77 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00056821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

