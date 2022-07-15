FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the June 15th total of 228,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS Bancorp news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,880 shares of company stock valued at $350,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,084. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.75 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

