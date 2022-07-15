FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading Up 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 5,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 138.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000.

