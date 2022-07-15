GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 114.9% in June

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 81,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

