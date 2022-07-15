Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Up 2.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $488.39 and last traded at $488.39. Approximately 1,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.50.

Geberit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.08.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

