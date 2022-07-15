General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after purchasing an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

