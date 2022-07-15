General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $74.70 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

