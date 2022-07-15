General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,312 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.24% of General Motors worth $154,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE GM traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.