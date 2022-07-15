General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Motors Hedge Fund Trading

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in General Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in General Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 121,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

