Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Price Down 4%

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. 285,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 297,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 101.62%. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 109.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

