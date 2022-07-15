Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $65.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,243. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

