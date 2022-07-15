Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,616.67.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

