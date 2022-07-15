Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,950 to CHF 3,300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,616.67.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55.

Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

