Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1254 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after buying an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial



Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

