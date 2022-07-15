Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -245.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

LAND stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $786.83 million, a P/E ratio of -79.31, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

