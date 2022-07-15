Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Up 153.3% in June

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 1,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,058.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $15,427,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

