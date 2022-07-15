Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

MILN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

