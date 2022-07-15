Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 463.9% in June

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $7.97 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 226,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter.

