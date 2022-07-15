Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 463.9% in June

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 816,000 shares, a growth of 463.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $7.97 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th.
