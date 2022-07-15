GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Susquehanna

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.13.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $44.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,994,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

