Goldcoin Trading Down 45.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $2,773.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00248514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.