Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Laura Carter Acquires 6,934 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter acquired 6,934 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $49,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Laura Carter sold 1,262 shares of Gossamer Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $9,086.40.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,470. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $855.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $11,059,000. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 80.2% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 815,847 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,236 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 838.9% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 334,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 254,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

