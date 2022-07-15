Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $384.77. 182,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,254. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.55.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

