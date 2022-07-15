Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $530,014.29 and $463.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00052222 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
