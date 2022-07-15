Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,900 shares, an increase of 1,812.1% from the June 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graybug Vision

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

About Graybug Vision

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

(Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.