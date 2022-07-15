Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Price Performance
Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (GECCN)
