Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Price Performance

Shares of Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

