Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Up 217.5% in June

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 217.5% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,770,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 5,187,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,640. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

