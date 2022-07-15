Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.15 to C$2.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

