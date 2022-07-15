Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $24.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Further Reading

