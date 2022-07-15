Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 381,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,090,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $66.19.

