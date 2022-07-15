Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0777 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $79,598.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

