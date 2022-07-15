Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.67.

NYSE:PAC traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,529. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,193,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

