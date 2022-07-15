Gruss & Co. LLC Buys 700 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gruss & Co. LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $161.18. 209,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,084,277. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

