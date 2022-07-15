GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 0.6%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 127,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
GTEC Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.
GTEC Company Profile
GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.
